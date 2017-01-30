The Beaver Brae Broncos, a cheerleading team from Kenora, Ont. are heading to the world high school championships in Florida in early February.

The team from Beaver Brae Secondary School, which has been cheering for over fifteen years, was given the nod to enter the world championships after a strong showing in Manitoba. They earned the bid from the Manitoba Association of Cheerleading after competing at an event in February, 2016.

The upcoming competition will hopefully keep the younger members of the squad motivated, said Deborah Allan, the Broncos' head coach.

"We've had a longstanding tradition of cheerleading in Kenora and at Beaver Brae and it's great to see that hard work and effort is paying off," Allan said.

Allan added that the Broncos are the seventh team in the country to qualify for the world championships, held annually at Walt Disney World.

A long way from home

Makenzy Klassen, a Grade 9 Beaver Brae student who has only been cheering for two years, said it seems like a long way from her hometown to Florida.

"It's crazy," Klassen said. "[We're in] Kenora, this small little town and our team is going to worlds."

Allanna Troilo, a Grade 10 student who has been cheering for six years, said the invitation to compete in Florida hasn't totally sunk in.

"It was so surreal to know we earned the bid, and we were good enough to get it," Troilo said. "We've never achieved anything this big, and to know we were that good enough to go…it's crazy."

Troilo said she is also getting used to the different approach to cheerleading American teams take.

"They have the band cheer, actual cheers in their routines," she said.

"We do more of an all-star routine: two minutes, thirty seconds, all the way through tumbling, stunts, and dance. Now we have poms, signs, and chants," Troilo added.

"There's a lot structure rules, it's a lot different than what we're used to doing, but a good different."