Kenora OPP investigate local business robbery after finding suspect nearby

Kenora OPP investigate local business robbery after finding suspect nearby

Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora, Ont. say they have one man in custody after a robbery on Tuesday morning.

OPP received a call at around 7:44 a.m.

Police said at approximately 7:44 a.m. they received a call of a robbery in progress at a local business in the downtown core and found the suspect nearby.

One male is in custody and the investigation is continuing, according to a written statement on Tuesday.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Kenora OPP or crime stoppers.

