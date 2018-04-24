Kenora OPP investigate local business robbery after finding suspect nearby

Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora, Ont. say they have one man in custody after a robbery on Tuesday morning.

Police said at approximately 7:44 a.m. they received a call of a robbery in progress at a local business in the downtown core and found the suspect nearby.

One male is in custody and the investigation is continuing, according to a written statement on Tuesday.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Kenora OPP or crime stoppers.