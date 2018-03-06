A 24-year-old man from Kenora, Ont. is in custody after a break and enter on Thursday, March 1.

Police said they responded to a 911 call of an unknown male intruder in a residence in the Rideout area shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 1.

According to a written statement, OPP officers were advised that the door of the home was forced open and the suspect was inside when the home owner arrived.

When the suspect was confronted by the homeowner, police said the 24-year-old fled the scene.

Officials said he was located immediately and was found with possession of items stolen from the residence including electronics and alcohol.

The 24-year-old from Kenora has been charged with possession of property obtained by a crime, obstruction of peace, resisting a police officer and break and enter.