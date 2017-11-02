OPP officers in Kenora, Ont. have arrested the male suspect that fled the scene on foot after an alleged altercation with another man on Tuesday, Oct.31

Officials said they received a call around 9 a.m. on Halloween about a injured man in an altercation at a residence in the Minto area.

The victim was reportedly taken to hospital and treated with non-life threatening injuries.

A written statement was released on Tuesday, after police conducted an extensive search, asking the public for their assistance in searching for the suspect.

On Thursday, police said they have arrested a 29-year old man from Kenora, Ont.

He is held in custody for charges of assault with a weapon.