A professional angler and guide from Kenora, Ont., says taking the Prime Minister on a tour of Lake of the Woods Friday was "right up there" on his cool-things-I've-done list.

Jeff Gustafson called it "an hounour" to show the lake to Justin Trudeau, who was passing through Kenora en route to Winnipeg for the Canada Summer Games.

The Prime Minister and his entourage spent about 30 minutes on the water, Gustafson said, visiting landmarks such as Devil's Gap and the Tangle.

However, arranging the trip took much longer.

"If you're going to take the Prime Minister for a boat ride, it's not just show up at the dock," he said. "He's got a pretty heavy security detail," Gustafson said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes the hand of Kenora angler Jeff Gustafson on the dock in Kenora, Ont. (Jeff Gustafson/Facebook)

"People were in town three or four days before he got there just planning how every minute of his trip here was going to go," he added.

Gustafson gave the same boat tour to members of Trudeau's staff prior to the visit, and every detail was prearranged, he said, including how the boat would be pulled up to the dock, which direction it would be facing, and which exact spot Gustafson would drop the PM off at.

But he was happy with the attention to detail, Gustafson said.

"I certainly wouldn't want anything to happen to [Trudeau] and especially in our little town of Kenora," he said.

Trudeau was joined on the trip by his daughter, Ella-Grace, Kenora Liberal MP Bob Nault, and a body guard. It was too many people for Gustafson's own fishing boat, so a local marine dealership provided him a brand new larger vessel for the trip.

They were trailed by a second boat carrying members of the media.

The boat trip was followed by a barbecue, where Trudeau "took pictures and selfies with a couple hundred people down on the harbourfront," Gustafson said.

Gustafson's social media posts about the event have garnered mostly positive comments but a few people have chimed in with criticisms, he added, noting that he doesn't usually post anything political on social media.

"The election is over. He's our leader. You can't make everybody happy no matter what you do," Gustafson said.

