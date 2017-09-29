The aerial ladder truck for the Kenora, Ont., fire department spends more time in the mechanic's shop, than at actual fire calls.

Over the past five years, the truck has spent 208 hours in the shop, and that figure has Kenora Fire Chief Todd Skene concerned.

"Having something that we know, when we use it, that it's going to work," is important when it comes to emergency services, said Skene.

The current truck was purchased by the City of Kenora in 2012, although the truck was built in 1995 for the City of Oakville.

"When we purchased it, it was from Oakville, and it was a training truck at the time, so it wasn't maintained to the (USA) National Fire Protection Association standards as we have to maintain for a front line truck."

"Being used... we got what we paid for, and we're just trying to work towards getting it replaced, which is an expensive endeavour," said Skene.

Costly to replace

"It's just required a lot of work to keep it going," he said, adding "they're all mechanical issues. It's a good pump and a good engine. It's never engine issues, it's the whole thing. A lot of it is electrical."

Skene said a new truck will cost anywhere from $800,000 to $1.5M.

Purchasing another used truck is difficult, since there aren't many on the market, and many available from the United States aren't viable because those trucks aren't designed to work in cold weather.

Skene said he has support from city council to renew fire equipment, but the purchase of a new aerial truck is the most expensive item on the city's fire department list.

He said until the unit is replaced, it will be tested weekly to ensure the equipment is functional.

Skene there may be even more visits to the mechanic, in order to keep the 22-year-old vehicle on the road.