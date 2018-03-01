Fourteen broomball teams representing Northern Ontario Indigenous communities are hitting the ice in Dryden this week.

The first-annual Keewayinook Ladies Broomball Tournament got underway on Thursday morning. Play is scheduled to continue until Saturday, said Ken Goodwin Jr., tournament coordinator.

"I want them to know that the venue is perfect for them, I want them to know that Dryden is a perfect city for them to come," said Goodwin, who also organizes a men's hockey tournament for teams from Northern communities.

The hockey tournament also takes place in Dryden, he said.

"That's why we chose Dryden, because they've always taken care of us," Goodwin said. "The city folks are so happy to see us. We just want to help each other out."

Among the communities being represented at the tournament are Webequie, Pikangikum, Nibinamik, Slate Falls, and Sandy Lake. Ages range from about 15 to "grandmothers," Goodwin said.

"We do have some grandmothers," he said. "It's all good. If they're well enough to go on the ice, then they're well enough to go on the ice, right?"

"It's open to the ladies."

The top team will take home a prize of $20,000 and a set of team jackets, the tournament rules state. Second place will receive $10,000.