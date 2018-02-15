Trustees with the Keewatin Patricia District School Board in northwestern Ontario have voted to commit $4 million toward the proposed construction of a new elementary school in Kenora.

The board announced the committed funds in a media release, adding that the "rebuilding and replacement" of Valleyview Public School "is the number one major capital project for the [board], and in recent years, has gained increasing attention and urgency as enrolment at the school continues to grow."

Enrolment at the school has doubled from 2013 to 2018, the board said, and director of education, Sean Monteith, added that the existing building is aging.

"We have eight portables on-site and the school being built in a different time and for a very different intention, has simply outgrown itself and has passed its best-before date," he told CBC News.

The Keewatin Patricia board closed its Lakewood Public School in Kenora in 2013, partly owing to the increase in students at Valleyview, but Monteith said the area around the school is also growing. When Lakewood closed, part of the board's accommodation review also called for a new school to replace Valleyview.

Sean Monteith is the director of education for the Keewatin Patricia District School Board in northwestern Ontario. (Keewatin Patricia District School Board)

Monteith said the committed funding will come from a reserve fund that the board has grown using budget surpluses over the past five years. He added that the move sends a clear signal to the province — who, through the Ministry of Education — will be responsible for the balance of the funding for a new building.

"The best way to move forward in a very urgent way is to put some currency on the table yourself instead of coming to the table with nothing," Monteith said. "$4 million is a lot of money ... I would argue that the best thing you can spend money on in this sector is on kids themselves and what benefits them."

Monteith added that talks with the province have been ongoing for some time now, and he described them as "very favourable, very positive, very cooperative."

The board plans to demolish most of the existing Valleyview school building, with the exception of a recently-build addition for kindergarten classes, Monteith said, adding that a new school building would then be constructed on the same site.

The board said estimated costs to replace Valleyview school are about $16 million.