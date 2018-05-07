Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police search for misisng 14-year-old girl

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they're looking for a 14-year-old girl reported missing on Friday.

Police say Kayla Spence was last seen Friday morning at her home

Kayla Spence, 14, was last seen Friday morning, police said. (Submitted by Thunder Bay Police Service)

According to a written release, Kayla Spence was last seen by her family Friday morning at her home.

She's described as being about five-feet-six-inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. Spence is described as having brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Thunder Bay police.

