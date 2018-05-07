Thunder Bay police search for misisng 14-year-old girl

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they're looking for a 14-year-old girl reported missing on Friday.

According to a written release, Kayla Spence was last seen by her family Friday morning at her home.

She's described as being about five-feet-six-inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. Spence is described as having brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Thunder Bay police.