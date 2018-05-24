Kathleen Wynne makes quick campaign stop in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Liberal supporters in Thunder Bay, Ont., packed the campaign office of candidate Michael Gravelle, creating perhaps one of the stickiest photo opportunities of the 2018 provincial election campaign.

"Four more years" the crowd cheered as Wynne entered the room, flanked by Thunder Bay-Superior North candidate Michael Gravelle, and Thunder Bay-Atikokan candidate Bill Mauro.

Gravelle introduced Wynne, touting her investments in cardiac care at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, a promise to increase the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund, and four-laning the Trans-Canada Highway from Manitoba to Quebec.

"Those are all things that Bill and Michael have advocated for at Queen's Park, but they're also things that every time I've come to the north, I've heard about," said Wynne.

"You've told me what's needed in order for your communities to thrive, and that's what government is for."

Thunder Bay - Superior North Liberal candidate Michael Gravelle, Ontario leader Kathleen Wynne and Thunder Bay - Atikokan candidate Bill Mauro appear in front of a crowd at a campaign stop in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Jeff Walters/CBC) Wynne did not make any announcements regarding the north, but did refer to her track record of investments in the region.

When asked if she had concerns over the two Liberal ridings switching to another party, Wynne scoffed, "We know that the conversations at the door, we know that the calls that you're getting in your campaign offices, the volunteers who are coming out, the money that's being donated, those are the measures of how a campaign is going."

Thunder Bay-Superior North has been held by Gravelle since 1995. The Thunder Bay-Atikokan riding has been held by Liberals Bill Mauro and Lyn McLeod since 1987.

Other leaders

Wynne re-iterated her concerns if Doug Ford gains power, noting, "what we're seeing is real debate on where this province is going and what it's going to look like,"

She added the NDP needs to have its platform carefully scrutinized, saying the plan laid out isn't deliverable.

"Thunder Bay has different challenges than Georgetown in the Greater Toronto Area. Windsor has different challenges than Cornwall. So government's responsibility is to respond to those."

Wynne told the crowd that she lost her first election by 72 votes, and will never lose by that margin again.

"It's an uphill climb. We knew this was going to be a tough election, but we are up to it."