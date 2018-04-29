Kashechewan First Nation evacuees arrive in Thunder Bay

About 280 residents of Kashechewan First Nation are in Thunder Bay after being evacuated from the community over flooding concerns.

The evacuees were flown to Thunder Bay on Saturday and Sunday from Kashechewan, which is located near James Bay, on the Albany River.

The potential for flooding due to ice breakup on the river has prompted a state of emergency in the community, with residents being flown to other Northwestern Ontario municipalities until the threat of flooding is over.

"This is a precautionary evacuation," said Greg Hankkio, Thunder Bay Fire Service deputy fire chief. "The [Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry] is monitoring the river conditions, and the ice conditions."

How long the Kashechewan residents will be in Thunder Bay is unknown.

"We're prepared to host them ... as long as we have to, until the situation is safe back in their community," Hankkio said.

In a media release issued last week, the City of Thunder Bay said all costs associated with hosting the evacuees will be covered by the federal government.