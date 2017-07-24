Organizers are calling Fort William Historical Park's first-ever Karnival on the Kam a big success, but the event's future isn't yet certain.
A final count wasn't available Sunday afternoon, but organizers reported the four-day event drew thousands to the fort, where they took in a number of different attractions and activities, including skydiving and watersport stunt shows, live music, a big top circus, timber sports, a human cannonball and even Canada's largest-ever fireworks show.
But staff at the fort haven't decided yet if another Karnival on the Kam will take place next summer.
"A lot of this was a special event, but we're going to start making our plans really soon, so stay tuned," Debbie McRae, the fort's manager of marketing and visitor experiences.
Still, McCrae said, organizers were very happy with the response.
"We couldn't be more happy or more pleased," she said Sunday afternoon. "The response has been excellent, fantastic."
One of the highlights, McCrae said, was the big top circus show put on by the Zoppe family.
"This family has been running this circus for seven generations," McCrae said. "It's just a truly beautiful thing to see."
Canada's largest fireworks show
Friday night's fireworks show — produced by Montreal's Royal Pyrotechnie — was a hit, as well, McCrae said. It used music, narration and large-calibre fireworks to tell the story of Fort William.
"We really wanted to talk about all the wonderful communities and cultures that came together to build Fort William over 200 years ago, and just remind everybody how proud we are," she said. "When people were watching this show, it was so emotional. People had tears in their eyes."
The 25-minute spectacle was, Royal Pyrotechnie has said, the largest fireworks show ever produced in Canada, and made use of about 400 large-calibre fireworks.
