A Thunder Bay, Ont. institution is marking a major milestone this year.

Kangas Sauna is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and will be marking the event with cake and coffee on Friday, as well as other events throughout the next week.

The business, which is steeped in Finnish culture, boasts 18 private saunas and a restaurant — The Little House of Pancakes — all in one building.

Originally founded by the Kangas family in 1967, it was bought by Calley and Allan Onchulenko in 2003.

"Our thought was to try to keep the tradition going and to pay attention to the quality of the food, the type of food that we serve, and to have that unique homestyle appeal," said Allan Onchulenko.

The couple has been proud to be able to continue what the Kangas family started half a century ago, he said, and to maintain a loyal customer base.

Cook Lina Coccimiglio has been working at Kangas Sauna for 31 years. That's a lot of Finnish pancakes. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

They've managed to do that with the help of staff members like Lina Coccimiglio, the main cook, who's been working at the restaurant for 31 years.

"For me it's not a job anymore. It's like you're working for your family," she said, while flipping pancakes at the grill.

"You cook for your family."