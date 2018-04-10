Students at the Kakabeka Falls District Public School located just outside of Thunder Bay, Ont. are being asked to go home early on Tuesday after a septic system blockage caused a plumbing issue.

According to a media statement, parents and guardians are being contacted to inform them of the early dismissal on April 10, as buses will be arriving at the school at approximately 11:45 a.m.

Students can be picked up by their parents at St. Theresa's Church on Porter Street and parents who are not at home to receive their children should contact the Kakabeka school to make arrangements.