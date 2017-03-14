Officials with a Thunder Bay, Ont. water company that's been shut down since bacteria was found in its product last week say they expect to be up and running again within a few days.

Kakabeka Crystal was temporarily shut down after water samples showed heavy bacterial overgrowth in its water.

Scott Christie, the sales manager at Lowery's, which owns Kakabeka Crystal, said the company has been working with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit to address the concerns.

"They've pointed out a few areas that we need to tighten up our procedures on," Christie said.

"We are addressing all these concerns as the health unit points them out to us, and we hope to be up and running within the next couple of days."

Kakabeka Crystal has started a voluntary recall of its water products.

Lee Sieswerda, the health unit's manager of environmental health, said Kakabeka Crystal will remain shut down until inspectors are satisfied their concerns have been addressed.

"The water is unfit for human consumption," he said. "We've reviewed Kakabeka Crystal's process all the way from the source water to the finished product, and essentially what we've found is there's opportunities for contamination at every stage."

Concerns over sanitation, record-keeping

There are sanitation issues with the well the water is taken from, the hose used, and the tanker truck used to transport the water to a bottling facility, Sieswerda said.

At the plant itself, he said, inspection revealed "many, many points ... where there was really a lack of cleaning, lack of disinfection, at a variety of points."

"And most importantly, prior to this current incident, for about the past year, there's been no testing, and essentially no record keeping," Sieswerda said.

He said that testing done by public health inspectors has not identified all the bacteria present in the water.

"When we try to culture their water, there are literally hundreds of different kinds of bacteria on those plates," Sieswerda said. "They're overgrown."

Public health officials noted last week that some bacteria can cause illness in humans.

However, no cases of illness have been definitively linked to consuming Kakabeka Crystal water, Sieswerda said.