Testing of Kakabeka Crystal water will continue this weekend as the Thunder Bay District Health Unit works to identify the bacteria that caused a recall of the company's products this week.

The health unit announced Thursday that bacteria had been discovered in Kakabeka Crystal water.

Lee Sieswerda, the health unit's manager of environmental health, said the issue was brought to the health unit's attention earlier in the week, when a Thunder Bay resident requested the water in a Kakabeka Crystal dispenser be tested.

Sieswerda didn't know what prompted the request. However, he said testing revealed a large amount of bacteria in the samples, "That led us to a further investigation at the plant, where we took a number of samples both on the production line and from bottles that were in the warehouse, and a number of those also came back contaminated."

The health unit is advising the public not to consume the company's water products, as certain types of bacteria can cause gastrointestinal illness in humans. Sieswerda said nothing harmful has been identified as of yet, but additional testing is underway.

"When you take the sample, the lab puts it on a plate that grows the bacteria," he said. "What normally happens when there is a low level of bacterial contamination is you get individual colonies of bacteria that grow. And you can identify those colonies and you can find out what exactly is causing the contamination.

The plate was so overgrown with different kinds of bacterial colonies - Lee Sieswerda

"In this case what happened was there was so much bacterial contamination, that the plate was so overgrown with different kinds of bacterial colonies that we couldn't actually even identify whether or not there were any human pathogens in the samples and they were all like that."

Sieswerda says the next round of testing will take the bacteria colonies and "separate them out. "

Scott Christie is the sales manager for Kakabeka Crystal. He said the Health Unit has not isolated the type of bacteria that was in the water, but he said the company was taking every precaution.

"We've been taking every measure to work with the health unit," said Christie. "To determine where the problem has happened. And we are making plans to try and fulfill our customers demands moving forward."

Christie said the company has one or two secondary lines on water, one of them being Culligan water, and are replacing any existing water that has been bottled in the last 30 days.

"I have 3 delivery vehicles on the road today (Friday Mar. 10) and tomorrow doing the exchanges," said Christie.

He said along with larger water dispensers, the smaller 500 ml. bottles of Kakabeka Crystal were being pulled from the shelves as well, although he said they had not shown signs of bacteria. "For safety sake we are pulling everything."