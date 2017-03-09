Members of the public are being advised not to consume any Kakabeka Crystal-branded water due to evidence of bacterial contamination.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is investigating the matter, and a recall of all Kakabeka Crystal water products has been announced.

In a media release issued late Thursday afternoon, the TBDHU states that the Kakabeka Crystal company is cooperating with the investigation, and the recall is voluntary.

The issue came to light after testing of some Kakabeka Crystal water products showed "evidence of significant bacterial overgrowth where none would be expected," the news release states.

The bacteria has not yet been identified. However, the TBDHU notes that consuming water contaminated by certain types of bacteria can cause gastrointestinal illness in humans.

There is, however, no evidence of increased gastrointestinal illness in the Thunder Bay area at this time.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.