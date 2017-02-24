An Ottawa man is still missing after last being seen in Thunder Bay, Ont. in November 2016, according to police in the northwestern Ontario city.

On Friday, the Thunder Bay Police Service released security footage from cameras at the housing complex on Limbrick Street in efforts to find 23-year-old Justin "Milky" Duncan.

Duncan was last seen there on Nov. 22, 2016, police said, adding that investigators believe he was the victim of foul play.

Several images released by police show a number of people at the housing complex; the force said they were with Duncan prior to his disappearance.

"We're not ruling out a homicide with Duncan," Ryan Hughes, a detective sergeant with the police service told CBC News. "We would like the public to help us identify who these people are."

Police initially reported Duncan's disappearance in November, saying there was concern for his welfare because he has epilepsy.

Thunder Bay Police suspect foul play in the disappearance of Justin 'Milky' Duncan (TBPS supplied)

Hughes said police in Thunder Bay have been working with the Ottawa Police Service, as investigators believe the people in the security footage may be from the nation's capital. He added that Duncan himself is known to police in Ottawa.

Investigators suspect foul play in Duncan's disappearance, in part, because of video footage which police are not releasing to the public, said Hughes, adding that it is believed all people involved are known to each other.

"It is believed that these individuals have knowledge of what happened to Justin and where he may currently be," a written release accompanying the photos stated.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Thunder Bay police or Crime Stoppers.