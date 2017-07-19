Court proceedings involving Thunder Bay Police Chief J.P. Levesque have been put over for another month after the matter was up in a Thunder Bay court on Wednesday.

Levesque, 53, was charged in May by Ontario Provincial Police with breach of trust and obstruction of justice. The charges stem from allegations that he disclosed confidential information concerning Mayor Keith Hobbs, according to court documents.

The breach is alleged to have occurred in December, 2016.

A closed-door conference call was held on Wednesday between the Crown, the defence and the presiding judge, all of whom are not from Thunder Bay. Local representatives acting as agents for the Crown and the defence then attended open court where the matter was put over to August 17.

Levesque's lawyer has said he will fight the charges and expects to be vindicated. Levesque was placed on administrative suspension by the Thunder Bay Police Services Board on May 25; he is also on medical leave.