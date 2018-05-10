The City of Thunder Bay had to pay nearly $200,000 in legal costs incurred by former police Chief J.P. Levesque during his court case on charges of breach of trust and obstruction of justice.

Levesque was charged by Ontario Provincial Police in May 2017 over what police alleged was the disclosure of confidential information about Thunder Bay Mayor Keith Hobbs.

A judge dismissed both charges against Levesque in court in Thunder Bay, Ont., in January, ruling that he acted in good faith and that the Crown failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt. Levesque subsequently returned to his role as police chief before officially retiring in April.

City officials said in a written statement on Thursday that they are publicly disclosing the legal costs "in response to inquiries," and that the city covers those costs "in accordance with [Levesque's] employment contract, which indemnified him against wrongful allegations."

Because the charges were dismissed, the city said it is responsible for the fees Levesque incurred.