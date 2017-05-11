Volunteers are mobilizing in a coordinated search for a 14-year-old boy missing in Thunder Bay, Ont. since Saturday.

Josiah Begg, from Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, was last seen May 6 in the city. Police reported he was at the skate park at Marina Park around 6 p.m, but may have also been in the Limbrick neighbourhood later that night.

Nishnwabe Aski Nation (NAN) reported in a written release Thursday that Begg was last seen around the Vale Community Centre, which is near the Limbrick housing complex.

'Extremely concerned'

"We are extremely concerned with Josiah's disappearance and we hope and pray that he will be located safely as quickly as possible," NAN Deputy Grand Chief Anna Betty Achneepineskum said in the release.

NAN officials established a command centre to coordinate search efforts at the Econolodge hotel on Memorial Avenue. Bear Clan volunteers are now assisting city police in trying to find the teen.

Tanya Gignac plans her next area for searching for Josiah Begg on the map at the volunteer headquarters at the Econolodge Hotel. (Jody Porter/CBC)

Begg had only been in the city a short time when he disappeared.

He was in the city for medical appointments and staying at Wequedong Lodge, a hostel for people from remote First Nations who must travel to Thunder Bay to access healthcare.

"We greatly appreciate the efforts of everyone participating in this search for Josiah and we ask for anyone who has any information about his disappearance to please come forward," Achneepineskum said.

Police are continuing their ground search in the Northwood area of Thunder Bay, near the Vale Community Centre. Detective Joe Dampier said volunteers can help by searching other areas of the city such as walking paths, malls and skate parks.

'Collaborative effort'

"We're just really trying to have a collaborative effort, just trying to keep each other up to date on the steps we're taking to try to support each other," Dampier said after a meeting at the volunteer headquarters on Thursday morning.

Police would also like homeowners to search their yards, sheds and garages for any sign of the teen, he said.

Josiah Begg is described as being five feet, eight inches tall with a slim build. He has short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, a red hooded sweatshirt and grey and white sweatpants.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Thunder Bay police at (807) 684-1200 or the NAN Search Command Centre at (807) 630-1982. The command centre is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET, with daily meetings at 10 a.m. ET.

Emergency calls after hours should be directed to 911, NAN said.