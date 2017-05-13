The family of a 14-year-old boy who disappeared a week ago in Thunder Bay, Ont., is asking for more volunteers to help search for him.

Josiah Begg, from Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, was last seen May 6 in the city. Police reported he was at the skate park at Marina Park around 6 p.m. Nishnawbe Aski Nation said he was also seen that night, around 10 p.m. near the Vale Community Centre.

"Josiah is a good person and we miss him dearly," Begg's family said in a written statement issued on Friday.

'He is outgoing, helpful and has always tried his best,' the family of Josiah Begg says of the 14-year-old missing in Thunder Bay since May 6. (Thunder Bay Police Service)

"He is outgoing, helpful and has always tried his best," the statement continued. "We want him to know that we need him back and want him to come home."

Nishnawbe Aski Nation, Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug and the Bear Clan citizen patrol group moved their search headquarters to Dennis Franklin Cromarty high school on Saturday. Dozens of volunteers have already taken part in the search, but more are needed over the weekend.

"We appreciate the support we have received from local organizations, the city of Thunder Bay and surrounding communities and we aks for more volunteers to help with our search," Friday's statement from the family said. "We know it has be difficult but we need all the help we can get.

Here's how you can help with the search:

1. Drop by the search headquarters at Dennis Franklin Cromarty high school on Edward Street in Thunder Bay and sign up to walk or drive an assigned area of the city to look for Begg

2. Donate food, money or gift cards to help defray the cost of gas. Details on the Let's Find Josiah Begg Facebook page.

Rules for volunteer searchers. (Jody Porter/CBC)

Some volunteers have come a long distance to help, including several from remote First Nations. Organizers said there's also a couple from Yukon who were driving across the country, heard about the search for Begg and stopped in Thunder Bay to help.

Meredith Barker and Steve Berry drove all the way from Ottawa when they heard Begg was missing.

Barker taught Begg when he was living in Peawanuk First Nation and said he is a remarkable boy.

"He's amazing, positive, energetic," Barker said. His mom was actually an [educational assistant] in my classroom as well. They're a great family."

Josiah Begg is described as being five feet, eight inches tall with a slim build. He has short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, a red hooded sweatshirt and grey and white sweatpants.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Thunder Bay police at (807) 684-1200 or the NAN Search Command Centre at (807) 630-1982. The command centre is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET, with daily meetings at 10 a.m. ET.

Emergency calls after hours should be directed to 911, NAN said.