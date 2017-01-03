A 28-year-old man from Fort Frances, Ont., says he learned a valuable life lesson in 2016, and he's planning to carry that knowledge forward into the new year.

"Just go for it!," said Josh Henry, who spent the summer participating in a series of gruelling outdoor challenges in Ontario, Quebec and Alberta, in a quest to be named "Canada's Greatest Explorer".

When he won the competition, which was organized by Woods outdoor equipment company, he received $25,000 in prize money.

It was just the right amount of cash to give the busy wilderness guide the breathing space he needed to launch the charity GiveBackGiveAway with Irish friend Johnny Ward and several others.

"I thought there's no way I'm even going to get on this show and the next thing I was on it, and then I thought I'll be one of the first to go and then went all the way to win it and the same thing is happening with this GiveBackGiveAway in Cambodia.

"I thought is there really anyway we can pull this off and it actually happened and it was a huge success, so this year has taught me just to really strive for anything."

Josh Henry (squatting) and Champei pose in front of new playground equipment at a school in Battambang, Cambodia. Henry, from Fort Frances, Ont., helped create teh non-profit which built the play area. (Josh Henry)

Henry and Ward felt "travel had given us so much that it was time to give back to all the places we'd gone, and the people we've met," and they longed to start a non-profit to help people in many of the African and Asian countries they had visited.

The duo crowdfunded money for a non-profit project in Cambodia, and in turn, gave away a trip to one of the donors in order for that person to also experience the project.

"I was able to just use that prize money as more of a cushion for myself to be able to dedicate all my time and energy to focus on this," he said.

It seems the time was well-spent because in December, the group completed construction of a playground on at the Association for Knowledge and Development school on the outskirts of the city of Battambang in Cambodia. It educates approximately 400 students, ranging in age from six to 16 years old.

The volunteers, from Canada, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, England, Algeria, Peru, Australia and the Untied States also refurbished a number of bicycles that the older students can use while acting as tour guides for visitors to the area.

Henry and Ward are already planning another project for this May, when the hope is to build a playground at a school in Myanmar.