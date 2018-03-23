Officials from the City of Thunder Bay are asking motorists to use extra caution and obey construction signs when travelling near John Street Road at Chercover Drive on Saturday, March 24.

A section of John Street Road at Chercover Drive will be closed to through traffic for approximately 10 hours on Saturday for watermain work, the city stated in a release issued Thursday.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of the day Saturday.

During the 10 hours, motorists who are heading west can take Hutton Park Drive to Mercier Street, while traffic heading east can take Biloski Road or Mercier Street to bypass the work.