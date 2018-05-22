Chinese sister city gifts bronze statues to Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay, Ont., mayor Keith Hobbs joined the mayor of Jiaozuo, China, Xu Yixian, on the city's waterfront Monday to unveil three, two-metre-tall tai chi-themed statues gifted to the city by Jiaozuo.

Jiaozuo, China mayor Xu Yixian wished good health to the people of Thunder Bay during his remarks Monday at Prince Arthur's Landing. (Heather Kitching/CBC)

The largest of the bronze sculptures is of the founder of tai chi — and the other two are of tai chi practitioners demonstrating different movements.The statues now stand at the tai chi park at Prince Arthur's Landing.Tai chi is something the sister cities share an interest in, Xu said through an interpreter."In Thunder Bay, tai chi is very popular," Xu said, "and also Jiaozuo is the birthplace of tai chi."The gift of the statues is just the beginning of what Xu hopes will be a deep and multi-faceted relationship, he added.Later, speaking to a large crowd of onlookers, including many local tai chi enthusiasts, Xu closed his remarks with a few words in English, expressing his desire that the two cities' friendship lasts forever and wishing good health to the spectators.The crowd responded with enthusiastic cheers."On behalf of the City of Thunder Bay and our city council, I extend our deepest appreciation and a hearty thank you to our sister city and to the delegates who travelled so far to visit us and offer this beautiful gift to our community," Hobbs said in his remarks to the crowd."Tai chi has played a large role in bringing our city and Jiaozuo city together."