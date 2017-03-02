A Thunder Bay, Ont. man has been sentenced for child pornography-related offences.

Jeffrey Frederick Miro learned his fate in Thunder Bay Superior Court on Feb. 27.

Miro was charged in 2014 with possessing and making available child pornography after a tip came into police from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre.

He was sentenced to two years in jail and three years' probation on Monday.

In addition, he won't be allowed to attend places where children are present for three years and will have to be monitored when accessing the Internet for eight years.

Miro will also be on the sex offender registry for life.