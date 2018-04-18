A tournament angler from northwestern Ontario says he's asking for help from his friends and fans after his truck full of fishing gear was broken into earlier this week.

Jeff Gustafson said he had just completed a tournament at Lake Cumberland, in Kentucky, and was heading back to Nashville, Tennessee for a break before heading off to another competition next week.

When he went to unload his truck at his friend's place in Nashville, Gustafson said that's when he realized his truck had been broken into.

"There was about 20 rod and reel combos, and then probably 10 or 12 tackle boxes, a big huge bag of line and some other miscellaneous items," Gustafson said, "it would be well over 15-grand worth of stuff probably."

He said as a professional angler, the fishing gear he had in the back of his truck were not your usual every-day gear.

"The rods and reels are high end," Gustafson explained, "and for me it took a lot of years to compile a lot of the stuff, so it's pretty disappointing."

A post on Gustafson's Facebook page requesting for help from his fans and fellow anglers has been shared over 2500 times, with over 400 comments.

And with another tournament coming up in Alabama next week, Gustafson said he'll use the remaining gear he had stored in his boat.

He said several Kentucky state Conservation Officers are currently investigating the case and searching for the stolen items.