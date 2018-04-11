Donation to help Isthmus Thunder Bay feed more elementary school students

The coordinator of a charity that provides food to needy elementary school children says she's "ecstatic" over a donation from a local business.

Thunder Bay's Pita Pit franchise donated more than $4,100 to the local chapter of Isthmus Canada on Tuesday.

Isthmus provides backpacks full of food to hundreds of Thunder Bay elementary school students so they'll have enough to eat on weekends.

Earmarked for Ecole Gron Morgan

"That money is earmarked for Ecole Gron Morgan," Amina Abu-Bakare said. "I have to raise $36,000 for 100 kids in that school."

"We have over ... $25,000 right now for them," she said. "I'm keeping my fingers crossed that by end of June, I'll be able to take on all the 100 kids."

Abu-Bakare said currently, Isthmus is providing food for 45 students at Ecole Gron Morgan. The remaining 55 are on a waiting list.

However, Isthmus must raise enough funds to support a student for at least three years before they can be added to the program, she said.

"We are not allowed to go into a school and pull out," she said. "These kids have already been dealt a bad hand; you don't want to add to it."

Hundreds of students fed

If funding is found for those 55 Ecole Gron Morgan students, Isthmus will be providing food for 360 students in 10 Thunder Bay schools.

The program — formerly known as Blessings in a Backpack — fills a gap by providing food for weekends, Abu-Bakare said.

"There are various programs feeding kids during the week," she said. "Though the kids are fed at school during the week, the weekends, they have ... little or no food."

Customers, company contributed

Local Pita Pit franchise owner P.J. Pasqualino said some of the money came from his franchise, and some from Pita Pit Canada. The rest, he said, came from customer donations.

"My son is a student at Gron Morgan," he said. "Once we heard about Isthmus and their work, and the need ... we really wanted to get involved with it."

Donations to Isthmus Thunder Bay can be made at the charity's website; donations can be directed to the local chapter.