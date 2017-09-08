A former registered investment advisor in Thunder Bay, Ont., will be sanctioned by the industry's governing body over using clients' money for undisclosed personal investments in private businesses.

In a ruling issued in August, the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) stated that a hearing will now be held to determine what sanctions Vance Virgil Hoshizaki will face.

According to the ruling, Hoshizaki, who worked for Assante Capital Management Ltd. in Thunder Bay, collected about $536,000 from clients between 2002 and 2013, using the funds for personal investments in private businesses.

Undisclosed investments

IIROC's ruling stated Hoshizaki didn't disclose the investments to his clients and they weren't recorded on Assante's books, either.

Hoshizaki was terminated by Assante in June 2013, and the IIROC investigation began soon after. According to the ruling, he is no longer working for a financial firm that's regulated by the IIROC.

Hoshizaki, who has 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, has not returned nor accounted for his clients' money, the ruling stated.

The IIROC hearing took place in July in Toronto.

The date of Hoshizaki's next hearing hasn't been set.