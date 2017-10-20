The jury at an inquest into the 2011 death of an 18-year-old man while in custody in Thunder Bay, Ont. has begun its deliberations.

Cody Thompson-Hardy of Rocky Bay First Nation died in August 2011 after being transferred from the Thunder Bay District Jail to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

Because he was in custody at the time of his death, an inquest was mandatory. That began in Thunder Bay on Monday, and saw 20 people provide testimony.

Friday morning, the jury began its deliberations. The goal is two-fold:

First, the jury will be asked to come up with a verdict, which essentially means they'll review the testimony and evidence provided over the last week to determine how Thompson-Hardy died, and by what means.

Coroner's inquests, however, are not criminal proceedings, so they won't be assigning blame.

Second, the jury can, if the five members so choose, come up with recommendations that will help prevent similar deaths from occurring in the future.

Friday morning, lawyers for the jail, coroner and Thompson-Hardy's family made final submissions.

"Cody was a happy man, with people who loved and cared about him," said Prabhu Rajan, one of the lawyers for the coroner's office, during his submissions. He added: "I think I can safely say that Cody's death was preventable."

Legal counsel also provided the jury with a joint list of suggested recommendations; the jury is free to disregard them if they choose.

There were 24 recommendations on the list, and they revolved around subjects like staff training, providing programming for Indigenous and young-adult inmates at the jail, and the construction of a new facility to replace the aging Thunder Bay District Jail (in May, the province announced plans to do that).

The submission also provided a suggestion regarding Thompson-Hardy's cause of death, saying evidence indicates it was accidental, and the result of a methadone overdose, and that findings that Thompson-Hardy's death was caused by suicide or homicide are not supported by the evidence presented.

There is no word on when the jury may finish its deliberations.