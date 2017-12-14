A date has finally been scheduled for the inquest into the death of a 37-year-old First Nations woman who died after being in police custody in a northern Ontario First Nation back in 2012.

Ina Matawapit died on June 7, 2012 at the Weagamow Lake Nursing Station in North Caribou Lake First Nation after a transfer from a police vehicle while in custody, the Ontario coroner's office stated in a written release.

Matawapit's case was one of many delayed due to widespread problems with Aboriginal representation on jury rolls, which has plagued the justice system and inquests.

The inquest into Matawapit's death is mandatory under the Coroners Act because she was in custody. The proceedings will examine the circumstances surrounding her death by listening to approximately 10 witnesses over the course of a scheduled six days.

The inquest jury can make recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths.

Dr. Michael Wilson will preside as inquest coroner. The inquest will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 12, 2018 at the Days Inn in Sioux Lookout, Ont.