Injury lawyers hand out free bike helmets to school children

Students at one Thunder Bay, Ont., elementary school scored free bicycle helmets Thursday as part of an initiative run by the Ontario Trail Lawyers Association.



The event, at Sherbrooke Public School, was part of OTLA's Helmets for Kids program, which has distributed more than 25,000 helmets to children since its founding in 2002.



"The Ontario Trial Lawyers Association is a province-wide group of personal injury lawyers, so we see the after-effects of horrible horrible accidents," explained Duncan Macgillivray, a lawyer at White Macgillivary Lester and OTLA treasurer.



"And therefore we see the horrible effects that can happen if someone is riding a bike without a helmet so we try and engage in as many safety initiatives as we possibly can."

The money for the helmets comes, in part, from donations from local trial lawyers and partly from the Brain Injury Association of Thunder Bay and Area, their partner in the initiative, Macgillivray said.

This year's Helmets for Kids event at Sherbrooke Public School also included information about bicycle safety and a bike rodeo.