Thunder Bay police are seeking the public's assistance as they investigate what led to a 73-year-old man being injured and collapsing in the city's north core. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

Thunder Bay police are seeking information from the public as they work to trace the activities of a 73-year-old man who collapsed on Red River Road.

In a media release issued this week, police say they, along with Superior North EMS paramedics, responded to a 911 call just before 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 regarding the man, who was receiving help from a passerby.

The man was suffering from unknown injuries, and had reportedly collapsed on Red River Road, in the crosswalk at Regent Street. He was taken to hospital.

Police are continuing to work to determine the circumstances that led to the man's collapse. Investigators have been able to determine he was at a north core business about 15 minutes before the 911 call.

However, the man has difficulty remembering what happened leading up to his collapse, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thunder Bay police at 684-1200, and reference the incident number P17028032.