An influenza outbreak at Roseview Manor in Thunder Bay, Ont. has been declared over.

On Wednesday, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit issued a release stating that all restrictions have been lifted at the long-term care facility, located on Shuniah Street.

Restrictions on visitation had been in place since Dec. 18, when an oubreak of influenza A was declared in the Champlain Resident Home Area of the facility.

The Health Unit advises people who are feeling unwell to avoid visiting hospitals and long-term care facilities, in order to prevent the spread of infection.