The host of the 2017 Influential Women of Northern Ontario Awards is promising an inspirational afternoon on May 25 in Thunder Bay, Ont.

The CBC's Lisa Laco will host the event, which recognizes the achievements of influential women from across the northwest representing business, trades and the non-profit sector.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the celebration.

The luncheon takes place at the Victoria Inn Hotel and Convention Centre at 555 Arthur Street W.

Tickets are available until Friday May 19. You can book your reservation here.