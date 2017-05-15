The host of the 2017 Influential Women of Northern Ontario Awards is promising an inspirational afternoon on May 25 in Thunder Bay, Ont.
The CBC's Lisa Laco will host the event, which recognizes the achievements of influential women from across the northwest representing business, trades and the non-profit sector.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the celebration.
The luncheon takes place at the Victoria Inn Hotel and Convention Centre at 555 Arthur Street W.
Tickets are available until Friday May 19. You can book your reservation here.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.