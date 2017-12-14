Rows of tables filled with moccasins, mitts, beaded necklaces, paintings and much more will fill the Victoriaville Centre in Thunder Bay, Ont., until Dec. 16.

The annual Aboriginal Fine Arts and Crafts Gift Show and Sale brings together approximately 50 vendors from across northwestern Ontario.

Some artist have been coming to the show since it started over 15 years ago, said painter Kevin Belmore, who has only missed several years himself.

"Some [other vendors] I've know for a number of years, and we also see new people as well, which is good because they offer different variety of art work," said Belmore.

Belmore has been painting since he was in kindergarten.

Maggie Magiskan, from Thunder Bay, holding one of her birch bark baskets at her table. She learned how to make the baskets from her mother and grandmother and has now taught her grandchildren. (Jackie McKay/ CBC)

"I knew my gift early," he said, adding he started creating painting in a First Nations style about 30 years ago.

Maggie Magiskan has a table full of moccasins, mitts, baby shoes and birch bark baskets she made herself.

Her mother and grandmother taught her how to make the baskets when she was a little girl, she said.

"It's very important to teach them [her grandkids] so they will teach their kids too in the future," said Magiskan.

Magiskan harvests the birch bark in June when the sap is running and uses spruce roots to sew the baskets together.

Hannah Doxtater-Wynn at her and her father Elliott Doxtater-Wynn table. They have been tabling together at this show for about five years. (Jackie McKay/ CBC )

Hannah Doxtater-Wynn and her father Elliott have had a table together at the market for about five years. Their display includes pieces created by both of them, such as bone choker necklaces with semi precious stones, and acrylic painting.

"It's not so traditional. It's a bit of a more modern take to Indigenous art work," she said.

The craft show wraps up on Saturday Dec. 16.