Thunder Bay police say there were 50% more impaired drivers caught and arrested during this years holiday festive RIDE program as compared to last year.

That's a trend the TBPS is calling discouraging.

Police say 15 individuals were arrested for driving while impaired or having a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit during this seasons annual program.

That compares to 10 people who were arrested as impaired during the previous holiday season.

Acting Sergeant Gordon Snyder with the the Thunder Bay police traffic service said the vast majority of people stopped don't drink and drive.

But said some people are still not getting the message.

"If we have one individual doing it, that's troubling," said Snyder. "Ideally, we would like to have none. However, we realize that that's not something realistic because there are those out there that seem not care about the public safety aspect of it. And those are the ones we are targeting the most."

Snyder said there were also nine drivers given a 3 day license suspension for a blood alcohol concentration close to the legal limit and five drivers charged with driving while their license was suspended.

He said the were also numerous other tickets issued for various other Provincial Offences.

Snyder said with programs like Operation Red Nose running in Thunder Bay during the holidays, there is no reason anyone should be in a position to drink and drive.

"If you are going out and you know you are going to be drinking, don't even bring your vehicle with you, " he said. "Arrange for a ride. That way there is no chance you are going to think you are ok, when you are not. Once you've had a few drinks, your perception of how intoxicated you are can be impaired as well."

Snyder said the total number of vehicles checked during the 2016/2017 Festive RIDE program was 2674.

The festive RIDE program in Thunder Bay ran from the end of November 2016, to early January of the New Year.