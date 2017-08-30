Ontario Provincial Police say distracted drivers are the primary cause of road collisions, and the number of people killed because of inattentive drivers is rising.

Since the start of the year, the OPP says 6,360 auto accidents were caused by distracted drivers, and that number was more than the 4,700 collisions caused by speed and the 1,158 crashes caused by alcohol or drugs.

OPP also says 47 people have died this year due to inattentive drivers, which is up from the 39 deaths reported at the same time last year.

"Our collision data is compelling evidence that drivers who text, talk on their cell phone or are distracted in some other way, take a tremendous toll on the safety of those who share the road with them," OPP Commissioner Vince Hawkes said in a press release.

The provincial police force's findings comes as it launches its Labour Day Weekend Distracted Driving Campaign, which is expected to run between Sept. 1 and 4.

"With children and other students taking to the streets and being bused to school beginning next week, the need for motorists to pay full attention to driving — and for others to take a firm stand against drivers who are not — has never been greater," the OPP said in a release.

They say drivers can help reduce the number of these types of collisions by keeping their phones out of sight and pulling over at a safe location if it needs to be used.

The OPP adds passengers can help by voicing concerns when travelling with a distracted driver.

The provincial police force says with the exception of one year, accidents caused by distracted driving have killed more people on roads they patrol than speeding and alcohol-impaired drivers since Ontario's distracted driving laws took effect in 2009.