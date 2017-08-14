Thunder Bay OPP laid several impaired driving charges over the weekend.

Saturday, August 12, saw one such charge laid, after OPP officers were called to Birch Beach Road in Shuniah at about 10:15 pm with reports of a motor vehicle collision. There, they found an SUV had collided with a hydro pole.

The driver and one passenger were transported to hospital with minor injuries. In speaking with the driver, however, police determined he had been drinking alcohol, and took a breath sample, OPP said in a media release.

A 33-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with impaired driving. He's due in Thunder Bay court in September.

Three incidents on Sunday

Sunday, August 13 was busier, with three separate impaired driving incidents reported by police.

First, at about 4:15 pm, OPP responded to a report of an erratic driver on Highway 102. The officer located the vehicle, and in speaking with the driver, determined he had been drinking. He was taken to the Thunder Bay detachment for further tests.

A 53-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges of impaired driving, and is in due in court in October.

About two hours after that incident, officers were notified of an erratic driver on Highway 11/17, near the Balsam Street intersection. The vehicle was located on Strathcona Avenue, and stopped by police.

Police determined the driver had been consuming alcohol, and he was taken to the detachment for further tests.

A 59-year-old Shuniah man is facing impaired driving charges, and is due in court in October.

Man fell overboard

Finally, at about 10:30 pm, an off-duty OPP officer came across two men in a sailboat on Lake Superior. Both were reported to be intoxicated; one of the men, police said, fell overboard and had to be rescued from the water.

Two Thunder Bay residents, one aged 59 and one aged 49, were both charged with operating a vessel while impaired.

Both are due in Thunder Bay court in November.