Students at a Thunder Bay, ON high school got a blunt lesson on the possible impact of impaired driving on Thursday.

Grade 11 and 12 students at Superior CVI were visited by a representative of MADD Canada for the morning presentation, which included videos featuring interviews with people who'd lost family members to impaired drivers.

Also discussed were tips on how to avoid driving while impaired — for example, planning ahead, having a designated driver, or simply calling a cab. What to do when a friend, or stranger, tries to drive while impaired was also covered.

"I think it's very important for us to see these presentations, and understand that it's absolutely not okay for anyone to drink and drive ever," said Superior CVI student Tom Colquhoun.

Fellow Superior student Alex Campbell agreed, singling out the videos for the effect they had.

"Seeing the actual people giving their testaments, it's really hard to watch," she said. "They're moms and brothers and sisters, and family members that we all have."

"Seeing their reactions, it really puts it all into perspective."

Superior CVI vice-president Andrew Foulds said the grade 11 and 12 students were targeted because of their age.

"They're starting to drive, and there are increased pressures on adolescents," Foulds said. "We really wanted to focus on them and deliver a passionate message for making wise choices."

Thunder Bay Police this week said they charged 20 people with impaired driving in the city in January of this year. In January 2016, nine people were charged.

Police also said the annual Festive RIDE program saw more charges laid this year than last.

"Honestly, I don't understand it," Campbell said. "You're putting yourself at risk, you're putting other people at risk."

"Hurting other people, I mean, it's honestly ridiculous, and I honestly don't understand why it keeps happening."