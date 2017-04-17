A 67-year-old Thunder Bay man has been charged with impaired driving after a vehicle collided with a hydro pole on the city's south side on the weekend.

The crash occurred on Walsh Street on Sunday. In a media release, police said the vehicle was heavily damaged, and the hydro pole nearly broken in half, as a result of the collision.

There were no injuries, but a section of the road was shut down while Thunder Bay Hydro crews made repairs.

Investigation revealed the man had double the legal limit of alcohol in his system.