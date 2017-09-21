A 19-year-old Stouffville, Ont., man is facing charges after allegedly fleeing Ontario Provincial Police in Nipigon, Ont.

Police said the incident occurred on Sept. 19 around 7:30 p.m.

Officers from the Nipigon detachment were notified of what police called "a possible impaired driver," in Red Rock Township, approximately 100 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, according to a written release.

The vehicle, described as a black SUV, was located and stopped just west of Nipigon, on Highway 11-17, police said.

Spike belt, stun gun used

Officers spoke to the driver, who, according to police, "appeared to be confused regarding his whereabouts." The man drove off while police were still speaking with him, the OPP said. The driver was reportedly heading in the direction of Thunder Bay.

A spike belt was used to stop the vehicle about six kilometres west of Highway 628, police said. The OPP added that when the vehicle came to a stop, the driver subsequently refused to unlock the door.

Officers reportedly smashed the driver's side window and used a stun gun on the man, and he was taken into custody.

According to police, there were no injuries. The driver was charged with assaulting a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer and flight from police.

He's due in court on Dec. 5, police said.