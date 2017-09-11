Thunder Bay OPP have charged a 35-year-old man with impaired driving after he was spotted driving erratically on the city's north side on Sunday night.

In a media release, OPP said officers from the Thunder Bay detachment were conducting a RIDE check on Balsam Street at about 11 p.m.

A driver approached the officers, and told them about an erratic driver travelling nearby. Police located the vehicle — described as a white pickup — on Bryan Street.

Upon speaking to the driver, it was determined that he had been consuming alchol. He was arrested and charged with impaired driving.

The accused, who is from Thunder Bay, is due in court on October 27.