Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says an Alberta man has been fined a total of $4,000 for illegally hunting and fishing on Lac Seul, near Sioux Lookout, Ont.

In October 2015, conservation officers spoke to a group of people hunting in the region and discovered that the Edmonton man had been moose hunting and walleye fishing with the group but had already returned home, according to a written statement released on Thursday.

After some investigation, and with the help of Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers, officials in Ontario said they confirmed the man was not an Ontario resident and was hunting and fishing in the province with illegally-obtained resident licences.

The man pleaded guilty, the ministry said, and was subsequently fined $3,300 for illegal moose hunting and $700 for fishing without a licence.

The case was heard in court in Dryden on Nov. 2.