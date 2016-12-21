Two men from eastern Ontario pleaded guilty this month to charges connected to the killing of a rare bear near Ear Falls, Ont., in September.
According to court reports, one hunter shot a cinnamon-coloured black bear while hunting in a remote area northeast of Ear Falls, without having a valid black bear hunting license.
Investigators discovered that the second hunter attached his own tags to the bear.
Both men are from Arden, Ont.
The shooter was fined $1000 for hunting black bear without a licence, and the second hunter was fined $500 for attaching his seal to a black bear killed by another person.
The cinnamon-phase black bear, which is uncommon in this part of the province, was seized and permanently forfeited to the Crown.
