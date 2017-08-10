A man who was paid to take a load to the landfill in Dryden, Ont., found himself paying a hefty fine instead, after he dumped the garbage on a road outside of town, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

Christian Johnston pleaded guilty and was fined $1,800 last week by the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden, according to a news release issued by the ministry on Thursday.

The court heard that between August 7 and September 21, 2016 Johnston was paid to take a load of garbage to Dryden landfill, but found it closed when he arrived, the news release said.

Johnston then took the garbage south of Dryden to Bob Lake Road, off Highway 502 and dumped it on Crown land.

Ontario has a tip line for people to call if they spot someone depositing garbage on Crown land. It's 1-877-847-7667.