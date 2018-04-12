OPP seizure of unmarked cigarettes leads to charges for Calgary man

A 64-year-old Calgary man has been charged after OPP found nearly 200 cases of unmarked cigarettes in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Northwestern Ontario.

Police said officers with the OPP's Kenora detachment conducted a traffic stop just after 2 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 17a.

During the stop, police found the male was transporting unmarked cigarettes.

An OPP K9 unit was called and the vehicle searched. About 190 cases of the cigarettes were found, as well as some Canadian currency. The estimated street value of the tobacco, police said, is $332,500.

The man was charged with trafficking in contraband tobacco, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He's due in Kenora court in June.