OPP find stolen car, arrest 35-year-old after traffic investigation

Ontario Provincial Police officers in Kenora, Ont. say they have arrested and charged a 35-year-old man from Edmonton with multiple theft and highway traffic act offences.

At approximately 9:45 a.m. on March 30, police said they were investigating a complaint of a driver in a small black car passing unsafely and driving faster than the posted speed limit.

Through the investigation, officers discovered that the car was stolen and unsuccessfully tried to stop the vehicle with a spike belt in Dyden and Ignace.

At approximately 65 kilometres east of Ignace, police said they found the car parked on the shoulder of Highway 17 and at 12:27 p.m. they located the driver.

The 35-year-old man was charged with multiple offences including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, and driving while under suspension.

He appeared at the Sioux Lookout courthouse on April 3 on the criminal charges and will appear in Ignace Court on May 22, 2018 on the Highway Traffic Act charges.