Earlier this month, Ontario Provincial Police officers in Ignace, Ont. say they were contacted with information of a sexual assault allegation.

Police said after some investigation they executed a warrant for arrest on Feb. 4 for a 59-year-old Ignace man.

According to Tuesday's written statement, the man was arrested and charged with sexual assault and incest.

Police said the accused appeared in court on Monday, Feb 5 in Sioux Lookout to answer to the charges.