A 27-year-old man is in custody after being charged in connection with a sexual assault in Ignace, Ont.
OPP in the community, located about 250 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, received a call on April 15 regarding a sexual assault, OPP said in a media release issued Wednesday afternoon.
The call was investigated by officers from both the Ignace OPP detachment and Northwest Region Crime Unit, and a 27-year-old Ignace man was arrested.
He has been charged with:
- Sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age
- Invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age\
- Luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication
- Sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age
- Communicate with anyone under 18 years for the purpose of obtaining sexual services
- Procuring under 18 years
The accused appeared in Dryden court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody.
No other details were available Wednesday; an OPP spokesperson told CBC the matter is still under investigation.