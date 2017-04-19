A 27-year-old man is in custody after being charged in connection with a sexual assault in Ignace, Ont.

OPP in the community, located about 250 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, received a call on April 15 regarding a sexual assault, OPP said in a media release issued Wednesday afternoon.

The call was investigated by officers from both the Ignace OPP detachment and Northwest Region Crime Unit, and a 27-year-old Ignace man was arrested.

He has been charged with:

Sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age

Invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age\

Luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication

Sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age

Communicate with anyone under 18 years for the purpose of obtaining sexual services

Procuring under 18 years

The accused appeared in Dryden court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody.

No other details were available Wednesday; an OPP spokesperson told CBC the matter is still under investigation.